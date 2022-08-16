Mary E. Adams (Nee Kelly)

“In the spring, at the end of the day, you should smell like dirt.” – Margaret Atwood
Passed peacefully on 6/29/2022. Age 95, of Amery, WI formerly of St. Paul, MN - resided the last five years at the home of Chris and Joe Wojcik in Luck WI.
"In the spring, at the end of the day, you should smell like dirt." – Margaret Atwood
Passed peacefully on 6/29/2022. Age 95, of Amery, WI formerly of St. Paul, MN - resided the last five years at the home of Chris and Joe Wojcik in Luck WI.
Born June 6, 1927, in Minneapolis, MN to John Kelly and Leila Kelly (Nee Overholt). Preceded in death by her husband Donald E Adams after 69 years, parents, brother Edward and sister Margaret Showalter. Survived by son Don (Anne), daughter Christine (Joseph) Wojcik, grandchildren Nicole (Jamie) Fondow, Brian (Kristen) Adams, Andy Quirk, Alex (Heather) Quirk, and 7 great grandchildren, sister in law Nancy O'Neil Possinger. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Mary went to the University of Minnesota to become a nurse. She joined the Nurse Cadet Corps during this time. She got her LPN and worked as a nurse at Riverview Hospital in St Paul.
She gave up her nursing career to pursue a career in public service. She found her place with the Social Security Administration where she worked her way up from Service Representative to District Manager. She retired in December of 1986.
She was a life-long gardener and was active with the Amery Garden Club until 2018. She was also very active in the church and most notably served as Chairman of the Building Committee for the Congregational Church in Amery WI. She also made many good friends in this community and helped with potlucks, rummage sales and generally wherever she was needed. She and Don loved to travel and spent many winters in Hawaii with family and friends.
A Celebration of Life for Mary and Don will be August 19 at 11:00am, with lunch following at the Congregational Church in Amery. Interment at Veterans Memorial Cemetery - Spooner, WI
