Mary Corrine (Kirsch) Goldsmith

On January 8, 2023, Mary Corrine (Kirsch) Goldsmith passed away peacefully in her sleep after a long earthly journey.  She was 96 years old.

Mary was born on September 6, 1926, in Stanton Township of St. Croix County, Wisconsin.  She attended elementary school in Stanton and high school in New Richmond until her senior year when her family moved to Amery, and she graduated from Amery High School.  Her parents owned Kirsch’s Recreational Parlor in Amery (now Club 53). She frequently talked about how she had to help set up the bowling pins by hand from behind the alleys as this was how it was done back in her day.  She saved all the money she earned and bought herself a Harley Davidson motorcycle, which she loved and rode everywhere, including more than once to Montana. 

