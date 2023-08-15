Marvin J. Church, age 78 of Clear Lake, WI, passed away on March 22, 2023 at the Amery Memory Care in Amery, WI.
Marvin James Church was born on September 3, 1944, in Amery, WI, the son of Arthur and Ruby (Henry) Church. He grew up in Clear Lake and graduated from Clear Lake Union Free High School in 1962. Following graduation, Marvin started farming on the family farm. After several farm deferments, he was drafted into the US Army and served from 1966-1968 with a rank of Specialist 4th Class. Marvin served his country at Fort Leonard Wood, Fort Knox and an overseas assignment for Hawk missile maintenance in South Korea during the Vietnam conflict era. After returning from South Korea, he spent his remaining time in the army at Fort Bliss in Texas until he was discharged to civilian life in 1968. After returning home, Marvin took over the operation of the family farm and made several improvements, including adding fields, dairy cattle, then later changing to beef cattle and crops. In 1968, Marvin also began working a full time job at Land O’Lakes manufacturing in Clear Lake which later became Advanced Food Products, retiring after 38 years in 2006. Since his retirement, he enjoyed hunting, farming, and raising cattle. Except for the 2 years in the Army, Marvin lived on the family farm in Clear Lake. Since 2017, he had been a resident of Willow Ridge Care Center and the Amery Memory Care Assisted Living.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, Arthur and Ruby Church; infant brother, Arthur Ray Church; sisters, Marlene (Church) Blodgett and Barbara Church; and nephew, Reise Church
Survived By: Sister, Carol Lindberg - Superior, WI; Niece, Teresa (Blodgett) Waterhouse - New Auburn, WI; Nephews, Paul Blodgett - North Dakota, Bruce Blodgett - Florida.
There will be a Celebration of Life at the Scheuermann Funeral Home in Clear Lake, WI on Saturday. August 19, 2023 from 2 - 5:30 pm followed by Interment at Clear Lake Cemetery.
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
