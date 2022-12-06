Marlys J. Nelson

October 28, 1933 – November 26, 2022

Marlys Joan (Jorgenson) Nelson, a resident of Amery Wisconsin, passed away November 26, 2022 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota. Born in Wanderoos, Wisconsin to Jorgen S. and Eleanor S. (Paulsen) Jorgenson on October 28, 1933, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Erling “Bud” W. Nelson, her parents, and brothers Paul, Dale and Dean. She is survived by sons David (Claudia), Jon (Lynn), Bruce (Kimberly) and Douglas (Kristen), sisters Vivian Brown, Audrey Clay, and Carol Palm, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.