Marlys J. Nelson

Marlys Joan (Jorgenson) Nelson, a resident of Amery Wisconsin, passed away November 26, 2022 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota. Born in Wanderoos, Wisconsin to Jorgen S. and Eleanor S. (Paulsen) Jorgenson on October 28, 1933, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Erling “Bud” W. Nelson, her parents, and brothers Paul, Dale and Dean. She is survived by sons David (Claudia), Jon (Lynn), Bruce (Kimberly) and Douglas (Kristen), sisters Vivian Brown, Audrey Clay, and Carol Palm, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Marlys spent her early years in Wanderoos and on a farm near Big Lake in Polk County. The family moved to Minneapolis in 1942 when Jorgen began work at Minneapolis Moline as part of the war effort. There she graduated from Edison High School in 1951 and attended the University of Minnesota before working for General Mills as an executive secretary. Marlys and Bud married October 1, 1955, at Immanuel Lutheran Church where both families worshipped. Shortly after, when Bud began his career as a civilian attorney working for the U.S. Navy, they moved to the Washington, D.C. area where they raised their four sons.
In the 1970s, Marlys became a lecturer for Weight Watchers and after some years, caught the attention of a staff member of Minnesota Congressman Bill Frenzel (3rd district). She became Frenzel’s Office Manager, serving for a dozen years during which she met many well-known leaders. She especially enjoyed occasional “perks” such as attending a launch of the Space Shuttle and Presidential inauguration festivities. Although she started later in life, Marlys also loved to travel. She and her sisters enjoyed numerous trips domestically and overseas, sharing adventures and developing wonderful memories.
After her retirement, Marlys and Bud enlarged a cottage on Lake Wapogasset near Amery, on Nelson property originally purchased in 1915. Bud had spent summers there during his youth and returned nearly every summer of his life. In 1999 they said good-bye to Northern Virginia for good and moved to the lake house year-round, where they hosted visits from far-flung sons and families, occasional afternoon happy hours for lady friends, and a big annual holiday party. Marlys was a member of the Amery Women’s Club and a member and officer of the Amery Historical Society. She was an avid bird watcher who loved the seasonally changing bird populations of Wapogasset and surroundings.
Marlys had a lifelong appreciation for musical performances and theater. She sang in school and church choirs and played trombone in her high school band. She was president of her high school Shakespeare theater group Sock ‘n’ Buskin. Even in retirement and up until the Covid-19 pandemic, she subscribed to theater and music companies such as the Ordway, Guthrie and Theatre Latte Da in Minneapolis. She and Bud were fans of literature and supported the Amery Library. Marlys enjoyed meeting friends and neighbors at her book club. For her 80th birthday, she hosted a showing of the 1936 classic movie “Swing Time” starring Ginger Rodgers and Fred Astaire at the Amery Theater as part of a weekend of celebration.
Bud passed away in 2013 and Marlys moved to assisted living at Riverbend in Amery at the end of 2018. A celebration of Marlys’ life will be held from 2 to 6 pm on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Williamson White Funeral Home, 222 Harriman Avenue North, Amery, WI. Interment will take place at a later date at Hillside Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Amery Area Public Library: https://amerylibrary.org To sign an online guestbook and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson White Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Amery, WI.
