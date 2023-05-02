Mark “Meat” John Kjeseth passed away unexpectedly on April 17, 2023 at his lake home in Turtle Lake.
Mark was born August 30, 1953 to Arthur Jr. and Beverly (Rundhammer) Kjeseth in Amery. He grew up on North Twin Lake and attended Amery schools, graduating from Amery High School Class of 1971. He spent his teenage years working at Krueger’s Super Valu in the meat department—where he earned his nickname “Meat.” He received his Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Mathematics from UW-River Falls. He went on to work in Virginia, MN as an insurance adjuster for a few years before relocating to Minnetonka, MN. He continued his work as an insurance adjuster for Sentry Insurance and later worked independently with his own business, James Morris Insurance Company. Mark was married to Lori Anderson in 1985. They shared their married lives together for 20 years. Mark retired at 62 years of age and moved to Amery shortly thereafter. Mark’s recent move to his lake home in Turtle Lake brought him closer to nature and a peaceful, comforting lifestyle which he loved. In Mark’s younger days he enjoyed fishing, water skiing, bicycling, bowling, and golfing with friends. Golfing turned into a lifelong passion; he was a member of the Clear Lake Golf Club and made many friendships and good memories there. He followed Wisconsin sports with gusto and attended several Packer games with friends and family. He enjoyed his time on the water, particularly for the last three years on Upper Turtle Lake at his lake home. He loved animals and his pets over the years, especially his present beloved border collie, Millie. Mark was a kind and generous man loved by all who met him. He will be deeply missed.
He is preceded in death by his dad, Arthur Kjeseth Jr.; grandparents Arthur Sr. and Mildred Kjeseth; and Glen and Lillian Rundhammer.
He is survived by his mother, Beverly; his brother, Steven (Linda) Kjeseth; his sister Sandra (George) Chevrier; neice and Goddaughter, Jill (James) Ivey; nephew Mitchell Kjeseth; and great nephews Elijah and Miles Ivey; and best friend John “Smoke” Ladwig.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Amery. There will be a time of visitation for the hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Amery Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Arnell Humane Society or towards a memorial at Clear Lake Golf Club in Mark’s honor. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, please visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
