Marjorie Ann Friday

Marjorie Ann Friday, age 89 of Amery, Wisconsin passed away on July 30, 2022 at Amery Hospital and Clinic. Marge was born on April 25, 1933 in Balsam Lake, WI to Tinus and Effie Faye (Simmons) Lee.

She graduated from Milltown High School in 1951. After graduation Marge and a few friends moved to St. Paul, Minnesota, where they become roommates and found jobs.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.