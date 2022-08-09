Marjorie Ann Friday, age 89 of Amery, Wisconsin passed away on July 30, 2022 at Amery Hospital and Clinic. Marge was born on April 25, 1933 in Balsam Lake, WI to Tinus and Effie Faye (Simmons) Lee.
She graduated from Milltown High School in 1951. After graduation Marge and a few friends moved to St. Paul, Minnesota, where they become roommates and found jobs.
On August 25, 1954 Marge was united in marriage to Floyd Friday, they made their home in Amery and raised two daughters.
Marge and Floyd enjoyed snowmobiling, camping, weekends in Gordon, WI and several winters in Arizona.
Marge loved listening to country music especially Patsy Cline, cooking delicious meals and gardening. Marge was a caring wife, mother and granddaughter, she touched the lives of many people throughout her life, she will be deeply missed by everyone who had the privilege to know her.
Marge was preceded in death by parents Tinus and Effie Lee, sisters Bonnie Jotblad and Donna Payne, brother Arlyn Lee, nephews Tracy Nelson and Bryan Lee, brother in law George Payne and sister in law Loretta Lee.
She is survived by her husband Floyd Friday, daughters Mona (Ken) Sweigart, Brenda (Bob) Janis, grandchildren Chad (Victoria) Holmes, Kris (Kelly) Holmes, Lauren Sweigart, Ryan (Shalena) Janis, Andrew (Deb) Janis, Danielle (Adam) Bystrom, Garrett (Cassidy) Janis. Great grandchildren Abby, Ellie, Liam, Truman, Nolan and Forrest. Brother in law Dale Jotblad.
Arrangements were made with Rowe Funeral Home in Luck, WI and Northwest Wisconsin Cremation Center in Milltown, WI.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later time.
