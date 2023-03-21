Marion Stevermer, 91, died Thursday, March 16th, 2023 at Traditions of
Frederic.
She was born December 29, 1931 to Lawrence and Myrtle McCourt in Eureka Township. She graduated from St. Croix Falls High School in 1949 and married Gordon Stevermer on September 21, 1949.
They eventually settled in New Richmond, Wisconsin where she worked for the school district
until her retirement. Marion was blessed with a quick wit and good
sense of humor until the end of her life.
Surviving are a son Glenn (Sandra) and daughter Jean (Nick) Travaglio,
granddaughter Michelle (Charlie) Wihren and their children Trevor and Brianna and grandson Sean, brothers in law Walter (Shirley) Stevermer and Harold Stevermer as well as nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Marion was preceded in death by her husband Gordon, son Jack, brothers Jim and Bob and sister Grace.
A special thanks to the staff of Traditions of Frederic for their
exceptional care with such a loving attitude.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery. A visitation will be held from 11 am to 12 noon prior to the service. A private family burial will take place at a later date at the Granum cemetery in Milltown. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, please visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
