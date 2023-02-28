Marion Ann Graber

Marion Ann (Bergstedt) Graber, 58, of Turtle Lake passed away on February 20th, 2023 at Cumberland Memorial Hospital. Marion was born on July 7th, 1964 to Dale and Holly (Johnson) Bergstedt of Range, WI.
Marion attended Amery School. After school she met and married Larry Hilden of River Falls, WI. She gave birth to two boys; Joseph and Travis.
After the unfortunate divorce, Marion fell in love with Guy Graber of Turtle Lake, WI where she took on manufacturing work and helped around the family farm with her step daughter, Kate Graber, by her side. She then gave birth to her two daughters; Holly and Paige.
Marion lived for her family, children, and animals.
She is preceded in death by Dale Bergstedt, Holly Johnson, Angel Bergstedt (sister) and Duane Jurgenson (brother).
She is survived by her husband, Guy Graber, children Joseph (Shiloh) Hilden, Travis (Staci) Hilden, step-daughter Kate Graber, Holly (Landon) Shelby and Paige Graber. Sisters, Terry Bergstedt, Dale Lee Bergstedt, Robin (Jeremy) Nerison, and Norma (Ed) Edgemond (California). Her grandchildren Destini and Shaylee Hilden and Landon Ellingsworth, Dakota and Gage Hilden, and Olivia and Addison Shelby. Along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, many friends and her very special companion, Rosco.
Marion’s Celebration of Life will be held on March 4th, 2023 at Elim Lutheran Church in Range, WI from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm.
