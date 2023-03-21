Marilyn J. Knutson

Marilyn J.  Knutson, age 89 of rural Clayton, WI died on Saturday, March 4, 2023  at Glenhaven Care Center in Glenwood City, WI. 

Marilyn Joyce Knutson was born April 10, 1933 to John W. and Olga M. (Boris) Franko in Minneapolis. Marilyn joined older brother Russell and the family of four lived above the family business, Century  Furniture Store on Marshall Street in NE Minneapolis. Marilyn enjoyed music and arts, including ballet, accordion and many    drawing and art classes, graduating from Edison High School in 1951. The   family frequently visited their  property near Reeve, WI that was purchased by Marilyn’s grandparents in 1913. Russell and Marilyn frequented the Richardson Pavilion, where Marilyn met her future husband, LeRoy Knutson.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.