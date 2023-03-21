Marilyn J. Knutson, age 89 of rural Clayton, WI died on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Glenhaven Care Center in Glenwood City, WI.
Marilyn Joyce Knutson was born April 10, 1933 to John W. and Olga M. (Boris) Franko in Minneapolis. Marilyn joined older brother Russell and the family of four lived above the family business, Century Furniture Store on Marshall Street in NE Minneapolis. Marilyn enjoyed music and arts, including ballet, accordion and many drawing and art classes, graduating from Edison High School in 1951. The family frequently visited their property near Reeve, WI that was purchased by Marilyn’s grandparents in 1913. Russell and Marilyn frequented the Richardson Pavilion, where Marilyn met her future husband, LeRoy Knutson.
LeRoy and Marilyn were married at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Clayton on August 18, 1956. They lived on what’s now a parcel of the Knutson family farm where LeRoy farmed with his father, Norie and brother, Leland. Daughter Lanelle was born in October 1957 and in 1960, LeRoy and Marilyn purchased Marilyn’s family farm from John and Olga and moved to the farmstead and growing their dairy herd where LeRoy lived the remainder of his life and Marilyn lived on until entering Glenhaven Nursing home.
In 1961, daughter Renee’ was born which completed the family. Marilyn’s spent her days sewing for her family, the more intricate and detailed, the better she liked it. She was a member of the Farmerettes Homemakers club. Her artistry skills produced many hand crafted items, especially calligraphy, stained glass and beaded appliques for family and friends. Music was always playing and she enjoyed many hours playing the organ. Marilyn read her favorite red bound bible which she had next to her bed nightly. She read it so many times, she wore through some of the pages. The home always had an aroma of fresh baked bread with her choke cherry jelly. Marilyn was known for having the best buns. Marilyn loved watching her children and grandchildren participate in sports and other school and 4-H activities. Marilyn taught some of her daughter’s friends baton twirling skills from her days as a majorette. Marilyn enjoyed time spent with her family and her 3 great grand-children who always put a smile on her face. Favorite places to vacation were Lake Superior area, western United States, especially Colorado, Indiana and LeRoy’s cousins in Sweden. Marilyn entered Glenhaven Skilled Nursing Home in September 2019 where she participated in many activities and was known as “Mrs. Bingo”. She passed away surrounded by loved ones, including her Glenhaven family on March 4, 2023, one month short of her 90th birthday.
Preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy; parents John and Olga; brother Russell.
Survived by daughters: Lanelle (Richard) Klinner and Renee’ Knutson; granddaughters: Rachel (Brandon) Graber and Megan Henning; great-grandchildren: Reese Graber, Eloise Henning and Heath Graber; special family and friends: JayDe Franko, Missy (Shjon) Anderson, Randy (Amy) Rockenbach and Rod (Nancy) Allrich.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at the Scheuermann Funeral Home in Clear Lake, WI with Interment at the Reeve Cemetery.
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
