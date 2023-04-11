Marie Anne Bazey of Turtle Lake, WI passed away unexpectedly on March 29, 2023. Marie was born March 6, 1949, to Joseph and Mae Bazey in Fargo, North Dakota. After graduating from Turtle Lake High School in 1967, she relocated to Washington DC, where she worked for several years for the Department of Education. She moved back to Minnesota to be closer to most of her family, continuing her career as a policy specialist.
During her lifetime, it was very clear that family was the most important thing to her. She made many decisions in her life based on her being close to her loved ones; family was her greatest joy. Marie was a wonderful sister and aunt who loved like a mother, though she had never had children of her own. At family get togethers, whether big or small, she’d fill up on all the delicious food, while she filled the hearts of everyone around her.
As we talk about how things were and how things should be, one thing is clear, we were robbed of the life and love of a remarkable woman. We will think of you with every Miller Lite, every campfire and every family function; we’ll walk down memory lane as often as we can as that’s the only place you haven’t left.
Preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Mae Bazey; sisters, Johanna Peterson and Elaine Ostenson; brothers, Joe, George, Leonard and Richard Bazey; sisters-in-law, Marie, Bobbi and Bev Bazey; nephews, Richard Ostenson, Aaron, Troy and Matthew Bazey.
Marie leaves to cherish her loving memory her sister, Shirley LaMere; brothers, Ernest “Ernie” and John; sister-in-laws, Shirley, Bernice and Ingrid; in addition to many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
