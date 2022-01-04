Marian Jean Peterson, age 97 of Amery, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021 from congestive heart failure at Willow Ridge Healthcare.
Marian was born on April 12, 1924 in Swan River, Manitoba, Canada to Cecil and Margaret Welch, the second of two daughters. At age two, she and her family moved to Rice Lake, WI and a few years later to a farm north of Cameron, WI.
She attended rural Wold School in Barron County and graduated from Cameron High School in 1941. She received teacher’s training at Barron County Normal School and graduated from the University of Wisconsin–River Falls with a Bachelor of Science degree.
During her teaching career, Marian taught at Barron County rural schools, Cameron, Burlington, and Lien Elementary School in Amery for 27 years. She retired in 1986 after a 39-year teaching career.
Marian married Ruland Peterson on July 1, 1957 in Cameron, WI. They made Amery their home and were blessed with two sons, Mark and Peter. The family took driving trips every summer, many of them in the western U.S.
After retirement, Marian did some volunteer remedial teaching and assisted with absentee voting at Golden Age and Willow Ridge nursing homes. She was a member of the Congregational Church, Pilgrim Women’s Fellowship, quilters and a sewing group. Marian could always be counted on to bake a great pie, cookies, or casserole for any occasion.
Preceding her in death were her husband Ruland, her parents Cecil and Margaret Welch, and sister Matha Hubin.
She is survived by sons Mark (Sandy) Peterson of Woodbury, MN and Peter (Wendy) Peterson of Chippewa Falls, WI, granddaughters Jessica (Nate) Erickson, Clara Peterson, nieces and nephew.
Private family services will be held. Interment will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Chetek, WI. To sign an online guest book visit www.williamsonwhite,com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.