Marguerite (Marge) Hallquist

Marguerite Elna Hallquist, age 97, was born on March 14, 1925 at the Hallquist pioneer home in Garfield near the north end of Wapogasset. She died Monday, April 4. A historian, she believed in the importance to study history lest we repeat our past mistakes.
Her parents were Harry and Mildred (Gregersen) Hallquist. Marge learned to read at the rural Sucker Lake School, receiving her eighth grade diploma at the Polk County Fairgrounds. She was bussed to Amery High School, (1939 to 1943). Her life’s passion for history started early, no doubt because her father was active in local community government and her mother had taught at Sucker Lake School with an interest in history. She pursued her love of history at Macalester College in St. Paul, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in 1947; she earned a Master of Arts in American Studies at the University of Minnesota.
The rest of Marge’s life is history: graduating early in 1947, she taught one-half year at Northome, Minnesota, followed by four years at Kenyon, MN High School, and 32 years at the St Louis Park School System, retiring in 1984.
She kept close contact with her native area. Having acquired land on Lake Wapogasset’s Bear Trap Bay in 1959, she enlisted her father in building a house to display her many antique collections – farm tools, kitchen items, pewter, dishes – as well as books. She had her own interests to display: rosemaling, furniture-making, mementoes from her 14 foreign trips and many domestic, history-oriented travels, family history, and artwork.
Always an active volunteer in retirement, Marge served 8 years as President of the Polk County Historical Society (1995-2002). Her heart was in certain groups: the American Cancer Society, Lutheran Brotherhood, the Amery Garden Club, the Literacy Council, the DFL and the Democratic Party, the Amery Historical Society. She helped edit and author Amery’s 1987 Centennial book.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a teenage sister, Laurene. She leaves to mourn her sister, JoAnn, of Amery, and numerous relatives.
Burial will be at rural Balsam Lutheran Church where she was a lifelong member.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 16, 2022 from Balsam Lutheran Church, 1115 Mains Crossing Avenue, Amery. There will be a visitation 1 hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Memorials may be made to donor’s charity of choice. To sign an online guestbook and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com Arrangements were made with the Williamson White Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Amery, WI.
