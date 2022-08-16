Margaret (Peggy) Ruth Shefland, age 85 of Amery, WI; formerly of Hudson, WI, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Amery Hospital. Peggy ended her battle with dementia and joined her family and friends.
Peg was born on January 26, 1937 in Hudson, WI to parents Phillip and Ruth (Axt) Beaudry. She joined her older brother Terry, and later would be joined by her brother Jim. Peg attended St. Patrick grade school and graduated from Hudson High School in 1955. She loved choir and drama. After graduation, Peggy worked as a secretary at Industrial Credit in St. Paul and at 3M, as well as working in HR at St. John’s Hospital and for NPR in St. Paul with the Garrison Keillor program. Peggy moved several times with her husband’s job, living in Iowa, Ohio and Missouri; eventually moving back to Hudson in 1988. In 1986 Peg and Gene travelled to Europe visiting different countries along the Euro Rail. In the 1990’s, the couple started St. Croix Valley Temp Service in Hudson, which Peg ran until 1998. Peg loved to rehab and decorate old houses. Peg and Gene retired to Hudson and lived there for 30 years, and last year they moved to Pondhurst in Amery.
