Marcia Clara Van Arnam (Stahowiak) passed away with family at her side on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at the age of 79. She is survived by her husband Richard; daughters Regina, Rebecca (Francis), Jennifer (Jerry), Cecelia (Stanley) and Elizabeth (Andy), son Andrew (Janice); grandchildren Harry, Daniel, Iris, Bethany, Anthony, Sarah, Hunter, Aubrey, Acacia, Adeline, Thiago, Jamie and Jordan. She is further survived by sisters Mary and Monica and brothers John, Bernie and Paul. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Helen (Bengston) and George Stahowiak.
Marcia was born in Fredrick, WI on May 13, 1943. As a baby she rubbed elbows with Rockefeller children in Washington State where her mother worked. She was raised in Lakeville. After high school Marcia attended St. Mary’s Hospital and got her degree in nursing, going on to become a Registered Nurse for several years. She met Richard and fell in love quickly, marrying on May 6, 1967. After starting a family, Marcia became a stay at home mother raising their six children and foster children in Minneapolis. In retirement Marcia and Richard moved to Amery, WI.
Marcia enjoyed reading, writing, taking walks, her family and a love of animals.
A funeral service will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amery, WI on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11:00 am with a luncheon following at the church. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 pm on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery, as well as one hour prior to the funeral Mass at church. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
