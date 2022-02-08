Lynn Frank Gale was born to Elmer G. (Bob) and Lillian (Deaver) Gale on June 17, 1941 and was the youngest of 5 children on the family farm in Dunn County, WI. He attended the Forest Grove Elementary School for 8 years and then 4 years at the Clear Lake High School, graduating in 1959. Lynn also graduated from the University of MN Theory of Flight and Basic Flight School and attended several courses at Dunwoody for Basic Electronics. Lynn worked at Fabritek in Amery for 6 years. He later joined the Carpenters Union and worked on numerous large projects including the Power Plant at Bayport, MN and many other tall buildings. He also worked on elevators during the construction of high rises in several states including the Twin Cities as well as places in Canada. Lynn lived in Reeve, Clear Lake and Amery, Wisconsin all his life. He was a member of Bethesda Lutheran Church in Dresser, WI. He enjoyed music and was an original member of a local band named the Fandrays where he played the drums. He retired as an Operating Engineer where he constructed and maintained tower cranes. Lynn enjoyed fixing cars and tractors, hunting, antiquing, flea markets, threshing shows, auctions and snowmobiling, but probably his favorite pastime was working on and flying airplanes. He took up private flying in June of 1961 and flew till his health failed in the summer of 2021. He enjoyed 60 years of flying which resulted in many great stories and adventures. He was married to Virginia Streif and raised a daughter, Laurie Mariette and a son, Jeremy Gale. He married Dianne (Briesemeister) Anderson in 2005, and they resided in Clear Lake, WI until his death on February 4, 2022.
Visitation will be held at the Scheuermann Funeral home on Thursday, February 10, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM in Clear Lake, WI. A visitation will also be held on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Dresser, WI from 10 AM to 11 AM. The Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 AM with a luncheon to follow. Burial will take place in the spring in Clear Lake, WI.
Left to grieve is his wife, Dianne Gale of Clear Lake, WI; brother Allen (Pat) Gale of Hastings, MN; sister Irene Schmidt of Connersville, WI; daughter, Laurie Mariette of Clear Lake, WI; son, Jeremy Gale (Carrie) of Clear Lake, WI; stepdaughter, Andrea (Dan) Mewes of St. Croix Falls, WI and stepson, Shjon (Missy) Anderson of Turtle Lake, WI.
His grandchildren are Renee Mariette (Brent) of Rice Lake, WI; Miranda Gale of Clear Lake, WI; Amanda (Clint) Strom, St. Croix Falls, WI; Miranda (LT) Wright, Blaine, MN; Karissa Mewes (TJ), New Richmond, WI; Daniel (Jenna) Mewes II, East Farmington, WI; Jaccob Anderson (Arica), Hammond, WI; Samantha Anderson (Will), Knapp, WI; Morgan (Justin) Pullin, Luck, WI; Mattea Lutz, Eau Claire, WI; and Mia Anderson (John), Rice Lake, WI. His great-grandchildren are Trin, Ayden, Ayssa, Kayden, Isabella, Malachi, Maverick, Merida, McCoy, Tre, Rubi, Jax, Tessa, Esme, Grayson, Blake, Jackson, Thomas and Tatum.
He will be sadly missed by all.
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.