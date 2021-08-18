Lyla M. Ash, age 83, of Siren, WI, formerly of Deer Park, WI passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at her home after a long battle with cancer.
Lyla Margaret Ash was born on January 9, 1938 in Baldwin, WI the daughter of Alvin & Inger (Bergum) Windal. She grew up near Centuria, WI and graduated from Centuria High School in 1956. Lyla was married to Thomas P. Ash on August 19, 1961 at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church in Frederic, WI. Together they eventually made their home in Deer Park, WI and raised 3 sons, Michael, David & Christopher. In addition to raising her family, Lyla also worked at the Auto Stop at 4-Corners for many years. After Thomas’s death in 2000, Lyla moved to and made her home in Siren, WI. In her spare time she enjoyed sewing, crafts, gardening, listening to Public Radio, following the Packers and Badger sports, and was a big LA Dodger fan. Lyla especially loved spending time with her grandkids and family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; and parents Alvin & Inger Windal.
Survived by, Sons: Michael (Sherri) Ash - Amery, WI, David Ash - Siren, WI, and Christopher Ash - Clear Lake, WI . 7 Grandchildren: Michelle (Jon) Gaynor - New Richmond, WI, Melissa Ash - Amery, WI
Ryan (Laura) Ash - Amery, WI, Sally (Derek Miller) Ash - Amery, WI, Alicia (Devon) Chandler- Clear Lake, WI, Keli Ash - Amery, WI, and Makenna (Branden) Szabo - Secor, IL. Great Grandchildren: Claire Ash, Tanner & Thomas Ash, Madilyn & Elliot Gaynor, Sean & Sterling Graf, Kennedy Miller, Carter Chandler, Luna Oliver & Vincent Szabo. Sister Audrey Anderson - Frederic, WI. Niece & Nephew: Lynn Anderson & Brad Anderson. Relatives, Family & Friends
There will be a Celebration of Lyla’s Life service at a later date in the fall.
Possibly at Lake Superior where she enjoyed many summers with Thomas and family camping and site seeing.
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements. www.clearlakefuneralhome.com
