Luella “Sissy” DeGolier, 89, of Turtle Lake died December 8, 2021 at the Amery Hospital. Luella was born near Arland on August 9, 1932 to Andrew and Clara (Fornell) Anderson. She grew up in Turtle Lake and graduated from Turtle Lake High School as valedictorian in 1951. After working as a typist for three years in Minneapolis, she returned to Wisconsin and on June 5, 1954 married Howard “Tom” DeGolier in Turtle Lake.
Polio as a teenager limited the use of her legs for the past seven decades, but Luella lived a full life, raising five boys on the family farm north of Turtle Lake. She was active in the Horseshoe Lake Homemakers’ Club, Zion Lutheran Church, and for about 20 years was Clerk of the Town of Beaver. She enjoyed reading, playing card games and Scrabble, watching birds, doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and “coffee time”.
Luella is survived by five sons: Mike (Sue) of Rice Lake, Bob (Karen) of Comstock, Gary (Laura) of Amery, Scott of Turtle Lake, and Steve of Turtle Lake; sister Nancy (John) Brunes of Pequot Lakes, MN; brother Andy (Pat) of Belleville , WI; sisters-in-law Bev Anderson of Puyallup, WA, and Mary Anderson of Fish Creek, WI; grandchildren Jeremy, Brandon (Sara), Allison, Travis (Mallory), and Dustin (Sara) DeGolier, Jamie (Tim) Mills, and Amber (Lucas) Hanke; great-grandchildren Jacob, Madeline, Violet, Luke, Logan, and Jordan DeGolier, Reagan and Skylar Hanke, Willow Franc, and Louis and Luella Mills.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Andrew and Clara Anderson; husband: Howard, in 1992; brothers: Gordon, Rodney (Elva), and Ned Anderson; and sister-in-law: Edna Anderson.
Funeral Services will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Turtle Lake at 11 AM, December 18, 2021 with Pastor Steve Miller officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service and interment will be at Mt Hope Cemetery.
Skinner Funeral Home of Turtle Lake is serving the family.
