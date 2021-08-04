Lorraine Theresa Utecht, age 89, of Amery, WI passed away peacefully with her children by her side on July 31, 2021 in Amery. Lorraine was born in Braham, MN on March 28, 1932 to Martin & Christine (Hagemann) Lodermeier. In 1944, the family moved to Amery where she grew up and helped on the family farm. She attended Amery Schools and graduated in 1950 as valedictorian. She attended the UW-River Falls receiving an associate degree in elementary education. She spent two years teaching at Lakeview School, a one-room school house in rural Amery. She returned to River Falls graduating with honors in 1956. Upon graduation, she accepted a teaching job at Penn Elementary in Minneapolis, MN. On July 21, 1959, she married longtime friend and love of her life, LeRoy Utecht. Lorraine left teaching to be home and raise their three children; Marie, Donald, and Donna. In 1973, she went back to education, working in food service until her retirement in 1996. Lorraine was an active member and volunteered at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church. She appreciated time spent with family and friends, camping and fishing as well as the time at the Lake. She loved being a grandma and often traveled to Amery to see her grandchildren participating in school events. She was an avid reader, appreciated the challenge of crossword puzzles, and jigsaw puzzles. If the Minnesota Vikings or Twins were on television, you can be sure she was watching. In 2019, after a brief stay in the hospital and with the help of her family, she decided to move back to Amery to Riverbend Senior Living. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 25 years LeRoy, brothers (sister-in-law’s) Alphonse (Lois), Leonard (Rose Mary), Eugene (Beatrice), Edwin (Frances), Norbert (Jeanne), Jerome (Brona), Frank, Ralph, and Victor (Alice Jean). She is survived by her children; Marie (Jim) Knutson, Don (Alayne) Utecht, and Donna Utecht. Grandchildren; Scott (Emily) Knutson, Jody (William) Mies, Lee Utecht, and Jared Utecht. Great Grandchildren; Aidan, Corrina, Kylie, Rosalyn, Nora, Mahoney, and Magnus. Brother (sister-in-law) Leroy (Eileen) Lodermeier, sister Clarice Lodermeier, and sister-in-law Hazel Lodermeier along with many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church in Blaine, MN at 11:00 am on Monday, August 9, 2021. Visitation will take place at Williamson-White Funeral Home on Sunday, August 8, 2021 from 4 – 7pm and one hour prior to the funeral at church. Final resting place will be Morningside Memorial Gardens, Coon Rapids, MN. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Riverbend Assisted Living for their outstanding care and compassion to Mom and the residents. Thank you also to the St. Croix Hospice for their compassion, care, and support to both Mom and our family.
