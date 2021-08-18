Lorraine Mary George passed away peacefully at home on August 9, 2021 at the age of 86.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald, Mother and Father, Emma and Walter Kirscht, several Aunts, Uncles, cousins and her close friend, Elvina Webber. Lorraine was born on June 14, 1935 in Minneapolis, MN. She met Gerald in the mid 1950’s and together they had four children. Lorraine is survived by her children, Alice (Curt) Farrow, Jerry (Brenda), Diane Thompson and Bryan (Lisa); 11 Grandchildren, Jennifer, Theresa (Gary), Matt (Jamie), Amanda, Megan (Joe), Justin (Brittney), Katie (Garrett), Brandon, Jessica (Drew), Lindsey and Ashley (Jake) and seven Great Grandchildren, Ethan, Joseph, Aubrey, Brielle, Tanner, Jackson and Brooklynn; brother Gordie Kirscht; sister Joanie Smith; as well as her very special friends, Mae L’Allier and Rose Steinbach.
Lorraine worked at Unisource Assembly in Amery, WI from February 2000 to the spring of 2015, when she retired. She was a member of First Lutheran Church of Amery where she met many good friends. She had immense faith in our dear Lord and Savior and enjoyed reading Bible passages and daily prayers. She also loved bird watching with cardinals being her favorite. Lorraine was a devoted and loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother and her greatest joy in life was her family. She was a loving, caring, beautiful person and a joy to all that knew her. She will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Funeral services will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at First Lutheran Church in Amery, with a visitation from 10 to 11:00 am prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at 1:00 pm on Monday, August 16, 2021. (Meet in assembly area # 2 at 12:45 pm)
To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
