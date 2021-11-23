Lorraine “Lori” Dreier, of Palm Desert California passed away peacefully on November 11th, 2021 at the age of 83. Lori was born on October 14, 1938 to Clarence Rueben and Anna (Karis) Dreier. She graduated from Amery High School in 1956. Lori moved from Wisconsin in 1967 to California. After getting her real estate license in 1972 she started her career in the Palos Verdes Peninsula area. She achieved top sales awards for her determined service to her clients. She took time off from real estate and being a “people person” and joined the food industry and worked for Wally’s Desert Turtle in Los Angles. During that time she also travelled the world coordinating groups for corporation incentive travel. She eventually moved to the desert. She lived at Desert Greens Country Club where she again, began a successful real estate career and took part in many organizations and clubs and was a member of the St Louis Catholic Church. During her time in the desert she had faithful and loving dog companions; Brandy, Stoli, Skye and Abby. Although she moved from Wisconsin she remained a life long Packer fan. In 2021 Lori moved back to Minneapolis to be close to family where she lived a short time in memory care at Hayden Grove Senior Living complex in Bloomington.
Lori is survived by many nieces and nephews and their families. Lori was preceded in death by her parents; sister Eleanor (Don) Gillespie, brother Lyman (Irene) Dreier, sister Lois (Jim) Tweeten. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
