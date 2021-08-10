Lorraine George, age 86 of Amery, died on Monday, August 9, 2021 at her home in Amery.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021 from First Lutheran Church in Amery. Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN. Visitation for Lorraine M. George will be 1 hour prior to services at the church.
For further information and to sign online guest book, please visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements are being made with Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Amery.
