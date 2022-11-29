Lorne Byron Brusletten

Lorne Byron Brusletten, age 61, passed away November 28, 2022, at Golden Age Manor in Amery, WI. He is at peace and is no longer wrestling with Early Onset Alzheimer’s.

Lorne was born on September 12, 1961, to Herby and Anne Brusletten. He and his twin sister, Lori, were the youngest of eight children. Lorne graduated from Amery High School in 1979, and UW-River Falls in 1983.

