Lorne Byron Brusletten, age 61, passed away November 28, 2022, at Golden Age Manor in Amery, WI. He is at peace and is no longer wrestling with Early Onset Alzheimer’s.
Lorne was born on September 12, 1961, to Herby and Anne Brusletten. He and his twin sister, Lori, were the youngest of eight children. Lorne graduated from Amery High School in 1979, and UW-River Falls in 1983.
On June 11, 1988, Lorne was united in marriage to Mary Sue Elden at St. John’s Catholic Church in Clear Lake, WI. The union was blessed with 4 children ~ Elliott, Courteney, Huston, and Madison. After his wife’s premature death, he did his best to lovingly raise his young family. He was a proud, devoted father whose life centered around his children. He enjoyed taking them fishing and watching movies, as well as visiting with friends and family.
Lorne worked at a variety of jobs: Amery Super Valu; Webb Publishing, St. Paul; Advanced Food Products, Clear Lake; Cardinal Glass, Amery, Primerica Life Insurance; and, being an avid Packer fan, he was most proud of the season he worked in Guest Services at Lambeau Field Packer Games in Green Bay.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary; his parents, Herby and Anne Brusletten: his in-laws, Leon and Leona Elden; his brothers-in-law, Bill Kelly, Eddie Elden, and Steve Thompson; and sisters-in-law, Julie Brusletten, and Nancy Brusletten.
He will remain in the hearts of his children, Elliott Brusletten, Courteney Brusletten, Huston Brusletten, and Madison (Tom) Rismeyer; his brothers and sisters, Diane Kelly, Greg (Judy) Brusletten, Gerry Brusletten, Ron Brusletten, Bonnie (Mike) Jackelen, Julie (Daryl) Iverson, and Lori (Rod) Olson; his brothers-in-law, Tom Elden, Steve (Laura) Elden; and sisters-in-law, Jane (Joe) Anco, and Julie (Mike) Novak; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Funeral Service: St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Amery, WI, on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 11:00 am, with Fr. Gerald Harris officiating. Visitation is 1 hour prior to the service.
Interment will be at the Clear Lake Cemetery, Clear Lake, WI. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
