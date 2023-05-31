Lori Bump passed away on May 24th, 2023, at Reedsburg Area Medical Center after a lengthy battle with a complex illness. She left this earth surrounded, treasured and held by those she loved most, at peace with her life and her God. Lori was 60 years old. Born Lori Ann Bottolfson to LeRoy and Berdean Bottolfson on October 18, 1962, in Amery, WI, she was the fifth child and only girl. No one loves like an older brother, and Lori was blessed with four of them. They helped raise her with true tenderness, and in turn, she has shown the same to everyone she knew and loved. She was brave fighter and survivor…perhaps that too comes from growing up with four brothers. Graduating from Amery High School in 1981, she furthered her education at WITC in New Richmond, WI, for Accounting. She worked as a CNA for both nursing homes in Amery and at Danielson Drug Store. When her boys were young, she ran a daycare and then later worked at Amery Regional Medical Center in registration and finally as Cashier in the clinic. On June 11th, 1983, she married Timothy Bump. They made homes in St. Paul, MN and Amery while 3 sons were born: Joshua, Michael, and Jacob. After they moved to their home on the Apple River, Jon came to live with them as their “adopted” son. She raised all four boys with a patient spirit and never hesitated to welcome any of the boy’s friends into their home. She was always a Mom, first and foremost, and was Mom to everyone who needed her. Lori’s face was always to the sun. She could frequently be found “soaking up some Vitamin D”. She, herself, radiated light and warmth and selflessly lived her life according to her faith and belief in a compassionate Savior. Her quick wit and sense of humor will be remembered by everyone who knew her…and laughed uncontrollably with her. Lori looked forward to their annual trips to Lake of the Woods and later Crane Lake where she would outfish the family and “catch some rays”. The story is, that she caught the most fish because she sat at the front of the boat. For a time, she and Tim owned a cabin on Crane Lake where she welcomed many guests to her personal paradise of peace. If the way to anyone’s heart is through their stomach, then Lori has won everyone’s heart. With recipes of her own, and many passed down, her love of cooking and sweet heart helped many people through difficult journeys, and called together family gatherings that will now be cherished memories. Everyone had their favorites and requests and she was always willing. She often baked her famous chocolate chip cookies at night for Jake’s friends. Her truffles were an absolute work of art and “Lefse Making Day” was an annual tradition. Even while her strength was fading, cooking with, and for, her grandchildren gave her great joy. They were the light of her life and she poured her heart and soul into them. They gave her hope for a future and will be her legacy, each one immensely loved….frequently photographed….and raved about by a grandmother who knew that they were God’s precious gift. May Lori’s light live on in them. And us. Lori Ann is survived by her husband of 39 years, Tim Bump, and their sons: Josh (Wesley Moss) of Amery, WI; Mike of La Valle, WI; Jake (Ali) of Wonewoc, WI, and Jon (Kristen) Stotts of Cape Coral, FL; along with her grandchildren: Greyson, Ezra, Mathias, Emma and Ellie. She leaves four brothers: Bruce (Joan) Bottolfson of New Richmond, WI; Mark (Brenda Sigsworth) Bottolfson of Amery, WI; Allan (Cara) Bottolfson of Fifield, WI, and Dale Bottolfson of Apache Junction, AZ. Special to her were all her nieces and nephews: Kelsey, Taylor, Karri, Nicole, Andy, Travis, Dayne, Christa, Sarah, and Nathan, along with several grandnieces and nephews. She also leaves behind two family friends very dear to her heart: Jordan Gustafson and Kyle McCarty. Lori is preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy and Berdean (Johnson) Bottolfson, her paternal grandparents, Oscar and Florence Bottolfson, and her maternal grandparents, Robert and Dorothy Johnson. Also preceding her are many aunts and uncles. Lori will be carried home on Monday, June 5, 2023 with funeral services taking place at 11:00 am at East Lincoln Alliance Church in Amery. A visitation will take place from 1 to 4 pm on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery, as well as the hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
