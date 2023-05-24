Loretta J. (Cooper) Carlson, formerly of Amery, passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on May 19, 2023 at the Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner, WI. The eldest of three sisters and a brother, Loretta was born in 1928 to Hippolyte and Elizabeth Cooper in Painted Post, New York. She graduated from Corning Free Academy, Corning, NY in 1946. Having excelled in her school’s secretarial track, she went to work there as secretary to the principal after graduation. The prophecy in her senior high school year book was that Loretta would become a star as a New York City Rockette, and indeed, her striking beauty caught the eye of an uncle working in Hollywood. Upon seeing her picture, he wanted to bring her West for a career in the burgeoning film industry. When asked by her kids why she didn’t go, she said, “I saw the look on my daddy’s face, and I just couldn’t go.”
On Thanksgiving night in 1948 she met 25-year-old WWII veteran Kenneth Carlson from Nye, Wisconsin, who was working as a traveling salesman in the Corning area. His sales skills came in handy when he was able to convince her to become his wife. After marrying in January, 1950, the couple moved to Minneapolis before relocating to Amery a few years later. Loretta worked as a secretary at the Cornwall Clinic and then at Hydro Electric (later Northern States Power) before becoming a mom to her three children: Jon, Tom, and Jayne. Her children were her pride and joy, and her undying love and devotion has had an immeasurable impact upon them to this very day. She embraced and loved her role as mom, mentor and eventually as grandmother and great-grandmother. She touched the hearts of those she met with her kindness, love, and wit.
In later life, after Kenneth passed away, widower Art Butler asked Loretta out on a date and the two remained close companions until Art’s passing in December, 2015. They shared a wonderful seventeen years together, taking trips to Wyoming and visiting Loretta’s family in New York State.
Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved grandmother Janie Cooper, her husband Kenneth, her sister Arlone Kosty, her brother Eric Blidberg, and companion Art Butler. She is survived by her sister Amita Neuner of Corning, NY; children Jon (Brooklyn, NY), Tom (Jackie) of Grantsburg, and Jayne (John) of Hudson as well as grandchildren Thomas and Carrie and three great-grandchildren, Ethan, Sophia, and Ava.
The family would like to thank the staff at Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner and St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful care Loretta received in the last years of her life.
The celebration of Loretta’s life will be held at the Williamson-White Funeral Home chapel, 222 Harriman Avenue N., Amery, WI. Funeral services are planned for 1 pm on Friday, May 26, 2023 with visitation beginning one hour before at 12 noon. Burial will follow at the Sand Lake Cemetery, Dresser, WI at approximately 2:15 pm. Informal gathering following interment will be held at Dancing Dragonfly Winery in St. Croix Falls, WI. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
