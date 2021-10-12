It is with great sadness in our hearts, that Lois June Anderson, age 89, has passed away at The Landing of Stow, Ohio, on September 27, 2021. She was born to William and Clara (Raska) Tolzman in Amery, WI, on July 11, 1932.
Lois grew up on the family farm in Amery, WI, until she moved to Mpls./St. Paul to begin working. After she married Skip on June 18, 1953, they settled on the east side of St. Paul, and she began working at Brown & Bigelow. Lois was a homemaker who lovingly took care of her husband and daughter. She enjoyed baking, especially at Christmas, when she would bake dozens of cookies, bars, and candies for family and friends; her fairy food and peanut brittle were the best!
She and Skip lived in St. Paul until his retirement when they moved to a home on Lake Pokegama in Grand Rapids, MN. They spent 34 years in Grand Rapids boating, fishing, and enjoying the outdoors. Lois accompanied her husband on numerous hunting and fishing trips in their truck camper. Their most memorable adventure was a 6-week camping and fishing trip to Alaska. Due to health issues, they moved to Ohio in 2020 to be closer to their daughter and son-in-law.
Lois will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 68 years, Glen “Skip” Anderson, daughter Debbe (Steve) Webster, grandson Ryan (Caitlin) Webster and great-granddaughters, Charlie and Callie Webster. She is also survived by her sisters, Myrtle Petersen, Gloria Knutson, and Linda (Ed) Flanum, plus many special nieces, nephews and extended family members. Lois was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Alice Knutson, Larry, Joyce Constant, William, Donavon, and Steven.
A special thank you to the staff of The Emeralds, Grand Rapids, MN, The Landing of Stow, OH, and Homestead Hospice, Akron, OH, for their loving and exceptional care of Lois. Per Lois’ wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences and memories of Lois can be shared with the family at www.cremationsocietyofmn.com. For those who wish, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.