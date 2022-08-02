Lois Andrea (Nybakken) Kresl

Lois Andrea (Nybakken) Kresl was born in Warren, MN to Clarence and Effie (Knutson) Nybakken on June 13, 1940. She passed away, surrounded by love and her immediate family, on July 23, 2022, at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN, at the age of 82 years.

Lois grew up in Warren, MN, with her parents and brother James, where she was close to many aunts, uncles, and cousins. As a child, she enjoyed music, especially playing the flute and piano, ice skating, her pet Samoyeds, and time with her friends. She kept in close contact with many friends returning to the Marshall County Fair each summer to enjoy her class reunions. While completing high school, Lois taught English as a second language to migrant workers’ children and worked at the Warren drive-in movie theater, where she first met Larry. She attended and graduated from Warren public schools in 1958 and furthered her education by attending Moorhead State University in Moorhead, MN. She graduated in 1962 with a bachelors degree in elementary education. Here she made additional friends she kept in touch with over the years. She married Larry Kresl of Angus, MN, following graduation, on June 9, 1962.

