Lois Andrea (Nybakken) Kresl was born in Warren, MN to Clarence and Effie (Knutson) Nybakken on June 13, 1940. She passed away, surrounded by love and her immediate family, on July 23, 2022, at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN, at the age of 82 years.
Lois grew up in Warren, MN, with her parents and brother James, where she was close to many aunts, uncles, and cousins. As a child, she enjoyed music, especially playing the flute and piano, ice skating, her pet Samoyeds, and time with her friends. She kept in close contact with many friends returning to the Marshall County Fair each summer to enjoy her class reunions. While completing high school, Lois taught English as a second language to migrant workers’ children and worked at the Warren drive-in movie theater, where she first met Larry. She attended and graduated from Warren public schools in 1958 and furthered her education by attending Moorhead State University in Moorhead, MN. She graduated in 1962 with a bachelors degree in elementary education. Here she made additional friends she kept in touch with over the years. She married Larry Kresl of Angus, MN, following graduation, on June 9, 1962.
Lois loved her profession and immediately began teaching in Crookston, MN. In 1963 she and Larry moved to Roseville, MN, where she taught second grade at North Heights elementary school. In 1964 their son, John was welcomed into the family. Following Larry’s graduation from the University of Minnesota in 1966, the family relocated to Moorhead, MN. It was here that their daughter, Julie Lynn, was welcomed into the family in 1968.
In 1969, after a six-month stint in Omaha, NE, the family moved to Sun Prairie, WI, where Lois taught Montessori school. Lois continued touching the lives of many children teaching Montessori in Green Bay, WI. Here she delighted in putting her talents to work in creating numerous activities and games for the development of young children, including her own.
In the summer of 1974, the family moved a final time and settled in Amery, WI. Here Lois taught kindergarten for over 20 years and a few years of Title One, a program for students that needed additional assistance. Lois had a 25-year career at Amery Public Schools, retiring in 2000. It was with great joy and pride that Lois educated a couple of generations of children from the Amery community.
Outside of her family and career, Lois had many interests. Travel was one of her greatest pleasures, allowing her to express her innate curiosity in exploring new places and meeting new people. She traveled to several Scandinavian countries – and Norway twice, where she enjoyed time with her extended family and the richness of her Norwegian heritage. She cruised the Caribbean, Mexico, and six European countries on a riverboat down the Danube. Other travels include trips to China, Guatemala, England, and the African Countries of South Africa, Botswana, and Zimbabwe. When not traveling overseas, she enjoyed exploring several states and Canada, often via RV with Larry after they had retired.
Beyond travel, Lois also enjoyed reading, gardening, playing the piano, pottery, Rosemaling, macramé, playing tennis, investing in stocks, cross stitch, putting together jigsaw puzzles, and scrapbooking. She created beautiful scrapbooks for her four grandchildren that will be cherished forever. Lois was active in the Amery community as a longstanding poll worker, First Lutheran Church member where she was in the bell choir and served on many committees, participated in the Woman’s Community Club of Amery, and immensely enjoyed being a founder of the local chapter of The Sons of Norway.
Lois’ greatest pleasure was her family. Playing games, baking cookies, riding bikes, watching sporting events, camping, doing art and craft projects, celebrating birthdays, teaching or learning a new activity, orchestrating family holidays, etc. She took every opportunity to enjoy the moments, small and large.
Left to mourn Lois’ passing are her husband of 60 years, Larry, son John (Phoenix, AZ), and daughter Julie Lynn (Mahtomedi, MN). Remaining also are John’s wife, Julie Rae, and their children Lexy, Logan, and Colten; Julie Lynn’s son Nathan and her fiancé Dan Lallak and his children Matt, Justin, and Kylie; and her sister-in-law, Bette Nybakken, as well as many extended family members.
Preceding Lois are her parents, Clarence and Effie Nybakken, brother James Nybakken, and parents-in-law William and Clara Kresl.
Visitation will be from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Williamson-White Funeral Home on Friday, August 5, 2022, and one hour prior to the funeral service at First Lutheran Church, Amery, WI, at 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Burial will be in Warren, MN, at a later date.
In remembrance of Lois’ love and longstanding career in teaching, the family will be establishing a local Amery educational scholarship in her name. Those who wish to express their sympathy may consider donating to the scholarship fund by noting so with their gift. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
