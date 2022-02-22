Lois A. Olson, age 66, of Amery, WI passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022 at the Amery Hospital and Clinic.
Lois was born on May 3, 1955 in Amery to Arthur and Elaine (Jensen) Olson. She grew up on a small dairy farm in rural Amery. Lois was baptized and confirmed at Balsam Lutheran Church and graduated from Amery High School in 1973. She attended college and obtained her degree in Elementary Education. She lived in St. Paul, MN for a time before returning to Amery to assist with the care of her parents before their deaths. Lois was involved with the church women’s groups, PoCo Penners and Homemakers. She loved her nieces and nephews and they all have special memories of time spent with Lois. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Elaine Olson and Brother-in-law, Dale Hawkinson. She is survived by her sisters: Linda (Tim) Bont and Carol Hawkinson; nephews: Jon (Linsey) Bont, Jason (Heidi) Bont, Jordan (Caylee) Bont and nieces: Jenna (Aaron) Beson, Johanna (Jeff) Oberlander, Erin Hawkinson and Diane Hawkinson, as well as six great nephews and two great nieces. Funeral services were held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Balsam Lutheran Church, 1115 Mains Crossing Ave., Amery, WI; with a visitation held from 10 to 11:00 am prior to the service at the church. Burial took place at the Balsam Lutheran Cemetery. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Memorials are preferred to Balsam Lutheran Church or to Polk County Interfaith Caregivers, 133 Eider St., Milltown, WI 54858. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
