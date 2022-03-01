Linda L. Turner, age 73 of Osceola, WI, passed away on February 26, 2022 after having a stroke and other health issues. She was born on September 4, 1948 to Cornelius and Viola (Jonas) Soeters in Muskegon, MI. Linda was united in marriage to Stan Turner on September 13, 1969 in New Richmond, WI and the marriage later ended in divorce. Linda worked in healthcare as a CNA most of her working life. She enjoyed anything outdoors, including fishing, 4-wheeling, camping and long car rides and trips with Steve. She liked playing Bingo and playing cards with friends in the building where she lived, as well as being on bowling and dart leagues and attending country music concerts. She was known for her coffee drinking, which was her lifeline, and was a fan of the Green Bay Packers. She especially loved her new great-grandchild. Linda is survived by her significant other, Steve Peterson; daughter, Michelle Ewing; granddaughters, Tasha Ziegler [Rex} and Hallie Ewing; great granddaughter, Estella Seim, as well as other extended family and friends, including two half-sisters. Linda was preceded in death by her parents and son, Michael Turner. A Prayer Service will be held on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 6:00 pm at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery, WI. A visitation will be held from 3 to 6 pm on Monday, March 7, 2022 at the funeral home prior to the Prayer Service. Burial will take place at the Amery Cemetery at a later date. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
