Lillian Inez Strege, age 100, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Cumberland Care and Rehab.
Lillian was born on March 29, 1922 to Alfred and Anna (Dahle) Brenden in Burke County, North Dakota. On August 11, 1943 she married Milton Strege in San Francisco California. To this union 7 children were born.
Through Lillian’s love of the Lord, she taught us everything through her patience and kindness. Her love of life could clearly be seen. Very often going on adventures and camping trips with Milton, North Dakota visits with family, climbing in the Tetons, to Norway to see distant relatives, Denmark, and Germany. She loved overnight stays for the grandkids especially during the church Bible School. She was involved with the church with regular attendance at the Sunday services, ladies aid, Bible studies, sewing quilts for the church and grandkids, as well as embroidering dish towels and gifts for everyone.
The home on the farm was a gathering place for family and friends, often with the smell of freshly bake bread. She enjoyed gardening and canning, caring for her flowers, and mowing the lawn. She was known for her welcoming the fun loving family and neighbors playing cards, and entertaining for so many years. We enjoyed her contagious laughter and sense of humor.
She is survived by a her son, Mitchel; daughters, Gretchen Best, Gail (Ben) Kobernick, Barbara Johnson; daughters-in-law, Sandra Strege and Gwen Strege; 16 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren (with one more on the way); 2 great-great grandchildren (with one on the way); many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, Steven, Keith, and Roger; son-in-law, Jerry Best; grandson, Nathan Kobernick; sisters, Ellen, Alice, Beluah, and Beryl.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, November 10, 2022 with visitation beginning at 1:00 PM. Following the service, Lillian will be laid to rest at Bone Lake Cemetery.
A special thank you to the Cumberland Care and Rehab. Your loving and caring support for Lillian have meant so much to the family. The family also appreciates the St. Croix hospice staff for their care and support.
