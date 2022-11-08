Lillian Inez Strege

Lillian Inez Strege, age 100, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Cumberland Care and Rehab.

Lillian was born on March 29, 1922 to Alfred and Anna (Dahle) Brenden in Burke County, North Dakota. On August 11, 1943 she married Milton Strege in San Francisco California. To this union 7 children were born.

