Leroy Martin Lodermeier

Leroy Martin Lodermeier, age 82, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Leroy was born in the township of Bone Lake on September 10, 1940, to Martin and Christine Lodermeier, the youngest of 12 children. His family moved to Amery when Leroy was 5 years old and farmed south of town along the Apple River. Leroy attended Pleasant View country school through 8th grade and graduated from Amery High School in 1958. He played football and was a member of FFA for all four years and was on the wrestling team for three years. In his senior year the wrestling team won sectionals and went to the state competition. Some of his fondest school memories came from two FFA trips traveling by bus, one year to the western U.S. and another to the eastern U.S.

