Leroy Martin Lodermeier, age 82, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, surrounded by his family.
Leroy was born in the township of Bone Lake on September 10, 1940, to Martin and Christine Lodermeier, the youngest of 12 children. His family moved to Amery when Leroy was 5 years old and farmed south of town along the Apple River. Leroy attended Pleasant View country school through 8th grade and graduated from Amery High School in 1958. He played football and was a member of FFA for all four years and was on the wrestling team for three years. In his senior year the wrestling team won sectionals and went to the state competition. Some of his fondest school memories came from two FFA trips traveling by bus, one year to the western U.S. and another to the eastern U.S.
He met Eileen Eley at catechism class at St. Joseph Catholic Church during high school and after graduation approached her at the Amery movie theater while she was with her parents and asked her on a date. Leroy married Eileen on Saturday, July 15, 1961, at Holy Rosary Church in Georgetown Township. They continued to farm with his parents until 1965 when they moved to their own farm west of the Amery airport where they raised 6 children and farmed for the next 20 years. Once done farming he worked at Tri County Electric for several years and then worked at Gold Star Cooperative until he retired in 2005.
Leroy had fond memories of hunting trips to Wyoming with his brother, fishing trips, visiting relatives in Canada, trips to Door County, visiting his sister in Florida, and many other adventures. He especially enjoyed golf, cribbage, hunting seasons, weddings, birthdays, reunions and holidays; together with Eileen hosting Christmas Day 50 plus years for extended family. He spent as much time as possible with grandchildren and great grandchildren who loved his pancakes and brought him so much joy and love.
Leroy will be remembered for being a man of integrity, having a great sense of humor, his welcoming nature and love of family. He was preceded in death by his parents, nine brothers and one sister, their spouses and one grandchild. He will be missed greatly by his wife Eileen, his sister Clarice, children Tammy (Ken) Nelson, Lisa (Scott) Carlson, Lynn (Steve) Berglund, Scott (Leslie) Lodermeier, Amy (Justin) Seidler and Brian (Donna Bistram) Lodermeier; eighteen grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, friends, and neighbors.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, August 28, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amery. There will be a visitation on Sunday, August 27, 2023 from 2:00 to 5:00 pm at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery, as well as one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Amery Area Food Pantry (230 Deronda Street PO Box 64, Amery, WI 54001).
To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
