Leo Raymond Dusek, age 83 of Amery, WI passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023 at the Amery Hospital.
Leo was born on March 9, 1940 in River Falls, Wisconsin at the family farm in Troy Township to his parents, Raymond and Marie (Rohl) Dusek. Leo grew up on the family farm with his siblings Fran, Paul, Tom, Mary, Judy and Claire. He attended Clifton Hollow grade school in River Falls and graduated from River Falls High School in 1958. Following graduation, Leo went to work at Waterous Company in St. Paul, Minnesota. Leo was drafted in 1963 and served two years in the United States Army while being stationed in Texas. Leo returned home and began working for Cemstone until moving to Amery in 1973. There he began his trucking business, hauling cattle and freight, until he sold the business. However, Leo continued his passion to drive truck until his retirement in 2002. On December 31, 1990, Leo married Pamela Flaw of Prairie Farm, Wisconsin, and to this union one child, Tommy, was born and they made their home in Amery. Although hauling for Skoglund oil might have been his favorite company to drive truck for, Leo loved nothing more in his years of retirement than spending his free time at the Skoglund (Speedway) Gas Station just North of Amery; jokingly referred to as his second home by his family and friends.
Leo was preceded in death by his parents, siblings and wife.
Leo is survived by one brother, three sisters, his three sons from his first marriage and one son from his second marriage with Pam as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral services will take place at 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amery. A visitation will take place from 4 to 7 pm on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery, as well as the hour prior to the service at the church. A private family interment will take place at a later date at the Akers Cemetery in Prairie Farm. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, please visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
