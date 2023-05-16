Leo Raymond Dusek

Leo Raymond Dusek, age 83 of Amery, WI passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023 at the Amery Hospital.

Leo was born on March 9, 1940 in River Falls, Wisconsin at the family farm in Troy Township to his parents, Raymond and Marie (Rohl) Dusek. Leo grew up on the family farm with his siblings Fran, Paul, Tom, Mary, Judy and Claire. He attended Clifton Hollow grade school in River Falls and graduated from River Falls High School in 1958. Following graduation, Leo went to work at Waterous Company in St. Paul, Minnesota. Leo was drafted in 1963 and served two years in the United States Army while being stationed in Texas. Leo returned home and began working for Cemstone until moving to Amery in 1973. There he began his trucking business, hauling cattle and freight, until he sold the business. However, Leo continued his passion to drive truck until his retirement in 2002. On December 31, 1990, Leo married Pamela Flaw of Prairie Farm, Wisconsin, and to this union one child, Tommy, was born and they made their home in Amery. Although hauling for Skoglund oil might have been his favorite company to drive truck for, Leo loved nothing more in his years of retirement than spending his free time at the Skoglund (Speedway) Gas Station just North of Amery; jokingly referred to as his second home by his family and friends.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.