Lee Ann Nicholson, age 74 passed away peacefully on July 30th, 2023 in St. Paul, MN.
Lee was born in Cloquet, MN on December 22, 1948, to Everett and Lorraine Bassett. She attended Cloquet High School followed by Minneapolis Business College. She married Morrie Nicholson on December 30th 1967 in Rapid City, South Dakota. She quickly became a mother to two daughters whom she primarily stayed at home caring for before starting her working years. They lived briefly in South St. Paul, MN before settling into their Cottage Grove home for more than 30 years. During this time, she worked a variety of jobs before ultimately retiring from her Data Entry position at 3M. By age 55, she was blessed to retire early, moved to her dream home in Amery, Wisconsin where she enjoyed hosting family gatherings, traveling, camping, attending church and engaging in her many hobbies. She was a proud member of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Minnesota Chippewa Tribe. She was an avid seamstress, a talented artist and a poetic writer who thoroughly enjoyed reading, working puzzles, watching TV, cheering on her favorite sports teams, gardening, boating and sharing the stories of her life. She had a kind and generous spirit, an abundant sense of humor, an infectious smile and showed amazing perseverance and resilience when faced with multiple health challenges during her lifetime. She was a 10 plus year survivor of Breast Cancer. She lived her life loving Jesus and we are confident that she is resting safely in His arms awaiting the time when we will see her again.
Lee is survived by her husband Morrie, daughters Lisa (Royce) Opsal, Barbara (Shawn) Girgen, step-son Michael (Kim) Nicholson, brother James (Linda) Bassett, grandchildren Ryan (Margo) Girgen, Dylan Girgen, Garrett Johnson, Olivia Johnson, Courtney (fiancé Ryan) Opsal, Tyler (fiancé Faith) Opsal, Breann Nicholson, Brandy Nicholson, Nick (Missy) Gresafe, great-grandchildren Ryan, Anthony, Giovanni, Michael, Hannah, James, Alaiya, Hudson, Taylor as well as her beloved nieces and nephews, extended family and many special life-long friends.
Lee is preceded in death by her parents Everett and Lorraine Bassett, step-mother Patricia Bassett, her sister Jeanne Polo and their furry companion, Boots.
Funeral services took place at 11:00 am on Friday, August 4, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church, rural Amery. A visitation was held from 4 to 7 pm on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home as well as the hour prior to the service at the church. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
