Lee Allen Pearson, age 51 of Osceola, WI passed away on Saturday, September 4th, 2021.
Lee was born in St. Paul, MN on January 4, 1970 to LaVerne and Lois Pearson. He went to JHS in St. Paul, and was a longtime East Sider. Lee moved to Amery, WI in 1996. In 2001 Lee married his longtime sweetheart Tammy. Tammy had one son, Andrew Nichols, who Lee accepted as his Son. Lee and Tammy had 2 children, Jacob and Emily. They divorced in 2014 and remained friends. Lee was working at Sanmina in Turtle Lake, WI until 2020 when his health prevented him from working. Lee was full of love, laughter, and forgiveness; he enjoyed camping, fishing, and most of all spending time with his children and the rest of his family. Lee was preceded in death by his Parents, LaVerne and Lois Pearson. Lee is survived by his Children, Andrew (Ren), Jacob and Emily; Grandchildren, Gibson and Ronan; Brother Todd, Sister Tammi Satak (Charlie); Stepfather, Dave Fletcher; Step Siblings, Geoff, Annie, Laura (Karl) Sarah; Nephews, Mathew, Chris, David, and Nolan; Nieces, Clara and Ruby, and Special friend Stacey. Funeral services were held at 5:00 pm on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery. A visitation was held from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials to the family preferred in lieu of flowers. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
