Lawrence V. Ploszay was born in Amery, Wisconsin on July 29, 1931 the son of Ludwig and Mary (Wrzos) Ploszay. He was Baptized in the Catholic Faith and has been a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He attended elementary school at Beaver Brook School and then attended Amery High School graduating with the class of 1949. While in high school he was active in several sports. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1949 and was trained as a jet mechanic. He served in Korea repairing F-51 and P-51 fighter jets. After his service he returned to rural Amery where he operated a dairy farm for 55 years.
He was united in marriage to Roberta C. Minor on August 20, 1955 and to this union seven children were born. Larry was a member of the VFW and served on many honor guards for fellow veterans. He was also a long time member of the Knights of Columbus. When time allowed he enjoyed fishing and hunting as well as time at the cabin.
Besides his years farming Larry also worked at Farmers Union in Amery and at Precision Ag. He always had a dog companion, presently his buddy Laddie. He moved off the farm seven years ago and made his home at Evergreen Village in Amery and spent the past few months at Golden Age Manor. Larry passed away on Friday April 29, 2022 at Golden Age Manor at the age of 90.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, wife Roberta, daughter Betty, brothers: Frank, Anthony, and Steve; sisters: Agnes, Helen, Anne and Veronica. Left to mourn are his children: Christine Wood (Dale), Edward Ploszay, Teresa Greenberg, Victor Ploszay, Peter Ploszay (Starr), and Sandra Wood. He also leaves one sister Hedwig Keller, 17 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday May 7, 2022 at 11 a.m. from Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in Balsam Lake, Wisconsin. There will be visitation at the Williamson-White Funeral Home on Friday May 6, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. and for the hour prior to services at the church. Burial with Military Honors will be at the Amery Cemetery. You may sign an online guestbook and view a video tribute at www.williamsonwhite.com. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Amery.
