Lawrence J. “Larry” Wille

Age 88, of Amery, WI, formerly of Turtle Lake, WI, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2023. Larry was born in St. Louis, MO, on October 17th, 1934. Larry graduated from the University of Minnesota in Dairy Science and became the Direct of Development for Dairy Queen where his claim to fame was helping to develop The Blizzard. That’s why there were always Dilly Bars around. Larry’s passion has always been dogs. He raised them, bred them and showed them. He also became the President of The American Kennel Club of German Shepard’s in The Twin Cities. A few of his favorite furry friends were Tara, Josh, Jake and lastly Annie. "May he now be reunited with every dog he ever loved."
Larry was a devout Catholic and active volunteer within the church. He spent many years teaching Catechism, delivering communion to the sick and elderly, and coordinating funerals. Larry was also very active in the Knights of Columbus.
His family remembers him fondly for his calm and caring energy, his particular ways, his camouflage baseball hats, his love for dogs, his faith in God, his loud sneezes and his German nose. “Grandpa could smell grape gum from two floors up.” Preceded in death by son, Jimmy. He will be sadly missed by wife, Joyce; daughter, Karen Larkin; grandchildren, Reed Larkin and Jenna Larkin; great-granddaughters, Madelyn Frohling and Willa Lawson; sister, Marie Hernandez; his beloved dog, Annie; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial Service 1:00 PM on Friday, July 14th at Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater, MN with Fr. Jerry Harris, of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Amery, WI, presiding. Please join family for a light lunch following the service. Arrangements with Bradshaw Funeral and Cremation Services, 651-439-5511.
