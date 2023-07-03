Lawrence J. “Larry” Wille

Age 88, of Amery, WI, formerly of Turtle Lake, WI, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2023. Larry was born in St. Louis, MO, on October 17th, 1934. Larry graduated from the University of Minnesota in Dairy Science and became the Direct of Development for Dairy Queen where his claim to fame was helping to develop The Blizzard. That’s why there were always Dilly Bars around. Larry’s passion has always been dogs. He raised them, bred them and showed them. He also became the President of The American Kennel Club of German Shepard’s in The Twin Cities. A few of his favorite furry friends were Tara, Josh, Jake and lastly Annie. "May he now be reunited with every dog he ever loved." 

Larry was a devout Catholic and active volunteer within the church. He spent many years teaching Catechism, delivering communion to the sick and elderly, and coordinating funerals. Larry was also very active in the Knights of Columbus.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.