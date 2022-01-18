Laverne Ruben Olson, age 93 of New Richmond, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Orchard View Terrace in New Richmond.
Laverne was born on February 13, 1928 in Alden Township, Wisconsin to Ruben and Esther Olson. He grew up in the Little Falls, WI area, attended High Bridge School, and was a 1946 graduate of Amery High School. He served in the United States Army in Korea and was honorably discharged from active duty in December 1952. Laverne married the love of his life, Joyce Margaret Johnson on October 18, 1952 and to this union seven children were born. Laverne worked at Doboy Feed Mill for 33 years, and after retiring from Doboy Feed Mill, he worked for Friday Canning Company for 10 years. In retirement, Laverne and Joyce spent winters in Yucca Valley, spent time with family and friends, and enjoyed genealogy and travelling. He was also an avid cribbage player and loved his Lutefisk! Laverne had a strong faith in his Lord and Savior, and was a longtime member of Little Falls Lutheran Church in Amery, WI. He was also as member of the American Legion Post 80 of New Richmond.
Laverne was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Joyce; daughter, Nancy; grandson, Vincent; brother, Merlin (Sonny) and sister, Ardis Morton. He is survived by Sons, Ronald (Blake), Gary (Barbara); Daughters, Angela, LaVonne, Susan, Marie (Craig) Zelinski; 7 Grandchildren, 7 Great Grandchildren; Brother, Winston (Jane); sisters, Abigail and Marge, and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Funeral services took place at 11:00 am on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Little Falls Lutheran Church in Amery. A visitation was held on Monday, January 17, 2022 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am prior to the service at the church. A burial with Military Honors will take place in the spring at Little Falls Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorials to go to Little Falls Lutheran Church or Little Falls Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
