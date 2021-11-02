Lauri J. Moskal, age 61, of Amery, WI, died on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at United Hospital in St. Paul, MN due to complications of COVID-19.
Lauri Jean Moskal was born on August 11, 1960 in Amery, Wisconsin; the daughter of Walter and Carol (Peterson) Moskal. She grew up in the Clear Lake area, graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1978 and spent her working years in manufacturing and clerical work. Her favorite job of all was being a mother.
Lauri was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Carol Moskal.
Lauri is survived by her beloved daughter, Rebecca (Clayton) Wohlk, grandchildren Cora (3 years) and Walter (2 months) and her faithful dog, Macy. Lauri is also survived by her sisters Cindy (Larry) Nilssen, Vicki (Jim) Greger, Terri (Bob) Moe, several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 30th at the Scheuermann-Hammer Funeral Home in Clear Lake, WI with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Clear Lake Cemetery.
Scheuermann-Hammer Funeral Home and Cremation services is handling the arrangements
