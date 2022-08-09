Laurence F “Larry” Johnson, 79, of Clayton died Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Regions Hospital. He was born June 28, 1943 in Hopkins, MN to George and Aimee (Matchkey) Johnson.
Larry graduated Hopkins Senior High in 1962. As an adult he moved to Turtle Lake to work for Hartzell (Sanmina), where he would meet the love of his life, Sandy Stafne. They were married on February 10, 1979 and he remained a devoted husband for the next 43 years.
He loved with all he had; whether it was giving out candy to make others smile, taking endless photos of his family to cherish for years to come, or welding one of the many “heart” shaped creations for his beloved wife. In his spare time he could be found duck and goose hunting with his nephews and growing/sharing his coin collection.
Larry is survived by wife, Sandy; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Johnson, LaDonna Johnson; brothers-in-law, Ron (Sharon) Stafne, DeWayne Stafne, Dave (Deb) Stafne, Bruce (Rachel) Stafne, Rick (Maria) Stafne, Mike (Bonnie) Stafne; God children, Chad DuBois and Alice Cherney; as well as many special nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, George, Lee, and Jim; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Vernon and Flora Stafne.
Honorary pallbearers are Chad DuBois, Alice Cherney, Ashley Stafne, Brice Stafne, Molly Jaschen, Isaac Stafne, Breanna Stafne and Roger Johnson.
Service was held Monday, August 8, 2022 at United Lutheran Church, Prairie Farm.
Skinner Funeral Home of Turtle Lake is serving the family.
