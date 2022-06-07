Larry Hartmeister passed away at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN on May 20, 2022.
Larry was born in Frederic, Wisconsin and passed in New Richmond, Wisconsin. He lived in the Amery area for over 20 years.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Luella King and Felix Hartmeister.
He is survived by his brother Jim of White Bear Lake, Minnesota.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Friday, June 17, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Amery Community Center.
