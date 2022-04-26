Kevin Krarup was born on June 6th, 1943, to the union of Genevieve and Harold Krarup in Stanley, Wisconsin. He shortly moved to Owen Withee while still a young child.
Kevin accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized and confirmed at Nazareth Lutheran Church. Kevin received his formal education at Owen Withee Public School, where he developed his passion for boxing, baseball and football.
After graduation, he joined the Airforce, serving four years as a missile technician, ranked Senior Airman.
Following his service, Kevin started a photography business and later on he would work with the local 4-H club to teach photography. Following that, Kevin was employed at Fabri-Tek as a printed circuit engineer where he garnered recognition from Dupont based upon a new patented process he created. It is here he met his wife Kathleen Krarup. To this union was born his two sons, Matthew and Mark Krarup. Kevin moved on to work as an Insurance Representative for the “Aid Association for Lutherans” (now known as Thrivent), and finally Kevin served as an Elder and President of the congregation of the St. Paul Lutheran Church of Deer Park.
He was an active hunter and fisherman, who enjoyed camping with his family, agate hunting, and polishing rocks. As he reached his later years he enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and hand carving.
He is preceded in death by: his father, Harold Krarup; his mother, Genevive Krarup; and his sister, Mary Van Ert.
He leaves to cherish his memory: his wife, Kathleen Krarup; His sons, Matthew Krarup
(Christine), and Mark Krarup; His grandchildren, Kaitlyn Krarup, Dawson Krarup, Elizabeth
Rosenbush, Shane Jonns, Chase Jonns, and Tori Jonns, and great granddaughter Paisley Jonns; His brothers, James Krarup, Neil Krarup; his sister, Sarah Jonas; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services took place at 2:00 pm on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Deer Park. A visitation was held from 1:00 to 2:00 pm prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Deer Park at a later date. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
