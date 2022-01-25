Kenrad Anderson, age 73 of Dresser, Wisconsin passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022. He died peacefully at home with his wife by his side. Kenrad was born on May 23, 1948 in Amery, Wisconsin to Kenneth and Bernice (Waterman) Anderson. He grew up in the Clayton/Amery area and graduated from Amery High School in 1966. He enlisted in the Army in November of 1968 and served until November of 1971. He earned the National Defense Service medal and Army Expert Marksmanship Badge M-14 qualification, and served almost three years overseas. Kenrad met Gloria Simonson, the love of his life, in January of 1972. He courted her until they married in June of 1973. Together they had three children. The first, Jeffrey James, born October 16, 1973, then Michelle Jean, born November 10, 1976 and Jason John, born March 23, 1986. Kenrad and Gloria purchased a home to raise their family in Dresser, Wisconsin. Kenrad was employed at UFE Inc.in Dresser for 35 years. He retired in 2010. After retirement, he resumed his love of fishing, hunting and visiting with friends and family. Kenrad was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Bernice Anderson. He is survived by his wife, Gloria; his children, Jeff (Kim) Anderson, Michelle (Rich) Meyer and Jason (Gary) Anderson; seven grandchildren, Kali, Zach, Noah, Dustin (Elizabeth), Danielle (Matt), Devin and Darren. He is also survived by six siblings, Burnell (Ray), Joan (Tim), Bradley (Nyla), Brent, Mary (John), and Beth, as well as many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Amery. A visitation will take place from 4 to 7 pm on Friday, January 21, 2022 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery, as well as the hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will take place at the Marsh Lake Cemetery in Clayton, Wisconsin. Pallbearers are Kali Jo Anderson, Zach Anderson, Noah Anderson, Dustin Meyer, Danielle Nyreen, Devin Nyreen and Darren Meyer. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
