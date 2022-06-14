Kelly Jo Nelson (Brenizer) passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 15th in Mesa, Arizona at the age of 49.
Kelly is survived by her husband, David Nelson; children, Cody and McKayla Nelson and Sam Engen (Jesse); stepdaughter, Alyssa Whitten; grandbabies, Michael and Matthew; sister, Karen Kasper (Ray); brother, Rex Brenizer (Mandy); mother-in-law, Lavene Nelson, nephews, Nicholas, Benjamin, and Andrew Kasper; Best Friends, Frank and Carol Garcia; brother and sisters-in-laws, nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins. She is preceded in death by parents, Bill and Marilyn Brenizer; brother, Randy Brenizer; niece, Ana Kasper; father-in-law, Odis Nelson; grandparents, Earl and Mable Brenizer and Marlin and Velva White.
Kelly was born on August 18, 1972 in St. Croix Falls, WI to Bill and Marilyn Brenizer. She graduated from Cumberland High School in 1990 and moved to Arizona in 1992 where she met her soulmate David Nelson. Shortly thereafter they moved to Texas and married on March 20, 1994. The couple welcomed two children into their home and Kelly set about teaching them to love all the world has to offer, aside from birds. Her children remember her as a kind mother who was the glue that held their family together with her bright smile and long-lasting hugs.
Kelly was accomplished in her career as an Escrow Officer. She was an enthusiastic and dedicated employee at Title Security Agency of Casa Grande, AZ and genuinely loved what she did for work. Outside of work she was a generous individual who always took care of those around her.
Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion located at 1225 Veterans St. Cumberland WI. 54829 on June 18, 2022 from 12:30 to 3:30 pm with a Remembrance Service at 3:30pm.
