Keith A. Bader “Thumper”, age 64, of Amery (Range), Wisconsin passed away on Sunday, July 9th, 2023 surrounded by his family, at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota. He was born on December 29, 1958 in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin to Robert and Nona (Bibeau) Bader, and he was the first of five children.
He attended school, and graduated from, Unity High School in 1977. From there, he started working at all different places including the Country Dam, Trollhaugen and Fridays, which is how he met the love of his life when he hurt himself and ended up at Amery Hospital and just wouldn’t leave her alone. He married Nancy (Grathwohl) on August 28, 1982. Together, Keith and Nancy had three children, Robert “Bob,” Kirsten, and Eric.
Keith worked at Prostar before starting his own side business of installing hardwood flooring. He then went on to work for the School District of Amery for 14 years. During all those years, he was also with the Apple River Fire Department. He took a couple of years off of work and helped take care of his grandson before starting at Services Inc., where he worked for many years until he had a stroke in 2018. In his spare time, he loved being at “The Lake” where he would have rather lived over anywhere else and spent time with his grandchildren whom were his life.
Keith is survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Bob (Jamie) Bader, Kirsten (Kyle) Nyquist, Eric (Hope) Bader; his mother, Nona (Bibeau) Bader; brothers, Gary Bader, Wes (Gretchen) Bader; sisters, Carrie Bader, Karen (Paul) Bader; grandchildren, Jordan (Gus) Bader, Triston Bader, Brodie Bader, Trinidy Nyquist, and Trace Nyquist and many more family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Bader, in-laws, Gale & Bernice Grathwohl, brother-in laws, Scott Grathwohl and Ronnie Jeglum, and granddaughter, Bella Mae.
A celebration of life was held on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 1pm at the Straight 8 Bar and Grill in Range, WI.
