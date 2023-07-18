Keith A. Bader “Thumper”

Keith A. Bader “Thumper”, age 64, of Amery (Range), Wisconsin passed away on Sunday, July 9th, 2023 surrounded by his family, at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota. He was born on December 29, 1958 in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin to Robert and Nona (Bibeau) Bader, and he was the first of five children.

He attended school, and graduated from, Unity High School in 1977. From there, he started working at all different places including the Country Dam, Trollhaugen and Fridays, which is how he met the love of his life when he hurt himself and ended up at Amery Hospital and just wouldn’t leave her alone. He married Nancy (Grathwohl) on August 28, 1982. Together, Keith and Nancy had three children, Robert “Bob,” Kirsten, and Eric.

