Kay F. Hoff, age 85 of Boyceville, WI (formerly of Amery, WI) died Wednesday, June 15, at home with hospice and surrounded by family.
Kay was born October 7, 1936 in Glenwood, WI to Clarence and Alina (Sorensen) Dettmann. She was baptized at Trinity Lutheran. She attended grade school at the Forest School, was confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran, and graduated from Glenwood City High School. Following her schooling, she worked for the St Croix Valley Dairy as a bookkeeper until she met the love of her life, George M. Hoff. They were married October 23, 1957 and together they raised a family of 5 children (Kay’s greatest joy) in the Amery home they built . They did everything together, as a family, and Sundays were normally spent with one or both sets of Grandparents. The family of 7, along with Kay’s parents and sister, spent a lot of time together camping and fishing at “Our Place” and other favorite locations, including several trips to Ontario. Kay was an excellent cook, a fabulous baker, cake decorator and seamstress. She supported and encouraged her children in all of their endeavors. She rarely missed a concert, parade, game or event. In 1982, George and Kay purchased and together operated G&K Standard Station in Deer Park, WI. In 1994, Kay sold the station and retired. Later, she went to work for her dear friends at Quality Powder Coatings in Amery before retiring, yet again. She was an avid Packer fan and shareholder, participating several times in Packer 5K events in Green Bay. Kay enjoyed traveling with family, especially fishing trips to Canada, camping and the cabin. She also enjoyed cross stitch, jigsaw puzzles, country music, rock collecting and bird watching but most of all, she loved being a grandmother. She took great pride in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and spent many hours attending recitals, concerts, parades, games, races and wrestling matches. If there was a way, she would be there to cheer them on. She will be remembered for her unconditional love, her unwavering support, her kindness and her grace.
