Kathleen S. Zalusky

Kathleen Sue Zalusky, age 78, of Forest Lake, MN (formally Turtle Lake, WI), passed peacefully with loved ones around her on April 10th, 2023. Kathleen was born on Oct 7th, 1944 in Shakopee, MN to Eileen and Joseph Hirscher. Kathy attended grade school in Shakopee then moved to Shawano, WI where she graduated high school. Kathy and her 2 daughters Lori and Jan, met Bill and his daughter, Phoebe, in Sparta, WI and were married August 12th, 1977. The family moved from Wisconsin to Northfield, MN in 1983. While living in Northfield, Kathy worked at St. Olaf College, and earned her bachelor’s degree in Psychology in 1991. In 1994, Kathy and Bill moved to Turtle Lake, WI, where many good memories were created at their lake home. The past 5 years have been spent in Forest Lake, MN to be closer to family. They were blessed with 46 years of marriage. Kathy had many passions through life, one of those are her 7 grandchildren and 2 great children. They lovingly called her “Nana”. She enjoyed every moment with them, and created wonderful memories for all of them that will be cherished. Another passion of hers was playing the piano. Kathy was an excellent pianist that loved to play all music, but especially Lorie Line. Many “concerts” were played with Kathy playing piano and Bill playing alongside her on the guitar. Kathy’s other love and deep connection was with her horse Dreamer. This bond was undeniable and anyone around them could see and sense that connection. Kathy would light up when they were together. Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, Eileen and Joseph Hirscher; brother, Tom Ackerman; and her 2 sons, Steven and Michael Braatz. Kathy is survived by her husband, Bill; daughters, Lori (Jamie) Rich of Apache Junction, AZ, Jan Braatz of Minneapolis, MN, and Phoebe Pekron (Tim) of Forest Lake, MN; grandchildren, Alex, Devin and Derek Braatz, Mikayla and Grace Rich, Jack and Lulu Pekron; great-grandchildren, Hadley and Walker Dillon. She is also survived by her sisters, Judy Reiter of Wayzata, MN, Joleen Hirscher of San Diego, CA, Leah Ackerman of Springhill, FL., Jean Mulvey of Green Bay, WI; “honorary family”, Jack and Terry Leuck and family of Sparta, WI and Nancy Schwabe of Chisago City, MN
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 AM, on Tuesday April 18th 2023, at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN. The family will be greeting friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers or gifts a donation to either of the following is greatly appreciated.
