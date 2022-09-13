Kathleen “Katie” L. Nelson of Amery, passed away August 11, 2022 at her apartment in the Woodland Hills Presbyterian Home in Hudson at the age of 84.
Katie was born July 30, 1938 in Frederic, Wisconsin to Harry and Laura Camplin. She graduated from St. Croix Falls High School and went on to graduate from Stout State College. In 1961, she married John L. Nelson. Katie was a very beloved Home Economics/Family and Consumer Ed. teacher at Amery High School for over 40 years, retiring in 2004.
In her free time, she enjoyed quilting with her church friends, sewing, reading, and baking. She was known for her chocolate chip cookies.
Katie was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Laura; husband, John; granddaughter, Sophia; brother, Harry; brother-in-law, Tom Cody; nephew, Joseph Camplin; niece, Jeanette Cody.
She is survived by daughter, Laurie of Granbury, Texas; step-son, John (Julie) Leisch of Dresser and family; sister, Mary Cody; sister-in-law, Margaret Camplin; grandson, Christian (Michelle) Boumeester; numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside burial service will be held at Peace Lutheran Church Cemetery on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 10:30 AM with fellowship to follow at Peace Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left at grandstrandfh.com.
