Kathleen “Katie” L. Nelson

Kathleen “Katie” L. Nelson of Amery, passed away August 11, 2022 at her apartment in the Woodland Hills Presbyterian Home in Hudson at the age of 84.

Katie was born July 30, 1938 in Frederic, Wisconsin to Harry and Laura Camplin. She graduated from St. Croix Falls High School and went on to graduate from Stout State College. In 1961, she married John L. Nelson. Katie was a very beloved Home Economics/Family and Consumer Ed. teacher at Amery High School for over 40 years, retiring in 2004.

