Katherine Louise Maser was born November 15, 1941 in Northern, Wisconsin. She died at home in rural Amery, WIsconsin on April 13, 2022. Kathie is preceded in death by her parents and survived by her two sisters, extended family, and her dear friend Ruth Mugerauer.
Kathie started her career in teaching in Las Vegas accompanied by two friends, with the three having grand times at the casinos before moving to Amery to teach in the elementary school. Kathie enjoyed being in nature and traveling until poor health restricted her activities. While her health may have narrowed her opportunities, it did not narrow the richness of Kathie’s life. Her life was characterized by her sharp wit, lively curiosity and wide-ranging interests, as well as her beloved dog companions, her friendships and her loving family.
Kathie made a difference in her community with her patience, her integrity, her deep commitment to helping others, and her unflagging faith in her students and her work on behalf of those students. Kathie perceived the world with a gentle, clear-sighted humor. (Any gathering was all the more fun with Kathie there!) Her calm advice eased the worries of those of us who were lucky enough to have her in our lives. The world is (at least in part) what we make of it, and even without Kathie’s guidance and perspective in our lives, we can hope to make our world the thoughtful, amusing and forgiving place that she helped us to see.
In place of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice or to one of Kathie’s favorite charities: Amery Food Pantry, Arnell Memorial Humane Society in Amery or Meals on Wheels in Amery.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 2 to 4 pm at the Amery Community Center, 608 Harriman Ave. S. in Amery. The Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services assisted the family. You may view a video tribute and sign an online guest book at www.williamsonwhite.com.
