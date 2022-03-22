Karen Ann Bottolfson, 79 years of age, passed away at Amery Memory Care after a brief illness. She was born on April 18, 1942 in Amery, WI to Sydney and Clara Thompson. She grew up in Deer Park, WI and attended grade school there. She graduated from Amery High School in 1960. On June 11, 1960 she was united in marriage to Gary Bottolfson and three children were born. Karen was a great sports person and enjoyed hunting and fishing. She had many hobbies but especially enjoyed quilting and wood working. She was preceded in death by her mother and father. She is survived by her husband, Gary; son Randy and family, Tracy and family, Jeff and family; sister Joan Woodworth and family and brother Jim Thompson and family, as well as many other family and friends. Funeral services will take place at 11:00 am on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at the Amery Free Lutheran Church in Amery. A visitation will take place from 4 to 7 pm on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery. Burial will take place following the service at the East Immanuel Cemetery. To sign an online guest book visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
