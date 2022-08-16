Kandy K (Dietrich) Karuschak

Kandy K (Dietrich) Karuschak, 61, of Amery, WI bravely and humanely ended her battle with devastating pain and profound isolation on August 10, 2022 at her home.

Kandy was born on February 18, 1961 to William and Ruth Dietrich and attended all 13 years at Clear Lake schools. During her youth Kandy and her sister Kathy worked hard on the family farm with their dad, she also enjoyed going to her grandma's house to watch Wheel-of-Fortune and spend time with her. That love of words, grammar, and language she developed with her grandma continued into adulthood and she would share that love with her children and grandchildren. Kandy was an EMT for a while serving the Clear Lake Area. Kandy was blessed with the gift of music, playing piano and singing in her young adulthood in churches, weddings, competitions and more. Kandy had 4 children, Sarah, Rachel, Alexander, and Daniel. She was able to move around the west-central US while raising her kids, gaining many experiences and perspectives. After moving back to the area and meeting her loving husband, Michael Karuschak through their work, they were able to enjoy their lives of travel, being grandparents (that’s really the best part) and playing games.

