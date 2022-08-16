Kandy K (Dietrich) Karuschak, 61, of Amery, WI bravely and humanely ended her battle with devastating pain and profound isolation on August 10, 2022 at her home.
Kandy was born on February 18, 1961 to William and Ruth Dietrich and attended all 13 years at Clear Lake schools. During her youth Kandy and her sister Kathy worked hard on the family farm with their dad, she also enjoyed going to her grandma's house to watch Wheel-of-Fortune and spend time with her. That love of words, grammar, and language she developed with her grandma continued into adulthood and she would share that love with her children and grandchildren. Kandy was an EMT for a while serving the Clear Lake Area. Kandy was blessed with the gift of music, playing piano and singing in her young adulthood in churches, weddings, competitions and more. Kandy had 4 children, Sarah, Rachel, Alexander, and Daniel. She was able to move around the west-central US while raising her kids, gaining many experiences and perspectives. After moving back to the area and meeting her loving husband, Michael Karuschak through their work, they were able to enjoy their lives of travel, being grandparents (that’s really the best part) and playing games.
Kandy joins her father, William and son, Daniel with their Heavenly Father for an eternity free from pain and suffering. Kandy is survived by her loving husband Michael; Mother Ruth and Dan Michaelson of Amery; sister Kathy and Gary Snelling of Amery; brother Edward and Lisa Dietrich of IL; daughter Sarah (Dettmann) Shore and Timothy of New Richmond, WI; daughter Rachel (Dettmann) Justice and Paul of Amery, WI; son Alexander Solomonson of Two Harbors, MN; Step daughter, Erica (David) Ottosen of Elk Mound, WI and step son Michael Karuschak III of Las Vegas, NV; nieces and nephews Mae Dietrich, William and Robin Dietrich, Natalie (Dietrich) and Nathan Hall, Maxwell Dietrich, and Samuel Dietrich. Kandy’s memory will also be cherished by the grandkids she loved so very much, Destiny, Walker, Sydney, Hannah, Dodge, Josiah, Timmy, Evan, Emma, Mia, Gabe and Evelyn.
A visitation for family and friends took place on Monday, August 15 th from 4-7 at Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery, WI. A visitation was held for one hour prior to the funeral services starting at 10 am with the service at 11 am on Tuesday, August 16th 2022 at Williamson-White Funeral Home. Interment took place at the Amery Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Amery Area Food Pantry or Grace Place Shelter in New Richmond. Both causes were very dear to Kandy. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
