June Valoris Penard was born on June 26, 1937 in Minneapolis, MN. Until the age of 4 she lived with her mother Violet and her brother Dennis. Her mother was married to her step-father Allen Peters and they moved to the family farm in Georgetown Township. She attended first grade in Luck, Wisconsin and then transferred to A.P. Holst School until graduating the 8th grade. She went back to Luck where she graduated from Luck High School in 1956. In June of 1956 she moved to Amery and she worked at Lakeside Packing that summer until harvesting was done, then June began work as a nurses aide at the Amery Hospital. On October 25, 1957 she was united in marriage to Kenneth “Pat” Penard and to this union six children were born. They made their home two miles north of Range, Wisconsin. She was presently a resident at Traditions in Frederic, Wisconsin where she passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the age of 84.
She was preceded in death by her parents Allen and Violet Peters, brother Dennis Peters; daughter Tamera Jo Penard; grandson Patrick Darvial and great grandson Weston Eischens. Surviving family members include her children: Dawnette (Ken) Peterson of South Range, Joe (Katie) Penard of Turtle Lake , Lynnette Warland of Superior, Starr (Peter) Ploszay of Rice Lake and David Penard of Turtle Lake; sisters in law Georgetta Penard, Virginia Peters, 12 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild as well as other relatives and friends.
A private family graveside service will be held at the Elim Cemetery in Range. A time to celebrate her life and share a meal with her family will be held at Elim Lutheran Church on Friday, November 19, 2021 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Arrangements were entrusted to the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Amery. You may sign an online guest book at www.williamsonwhite.com.
